Some women treated for ER-positive breast cancer are at higher risk for recurrence after completing tamoxifen treatment. Now a new US study suggests that by measuring a genetic biomarker, it may be possible to predict which women will have this higher risk, thus sparing a lot of women from treatment they don’t need.

Lead study author Dennis Sgroi, of the Cancer Center and Department of Pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, and colleagues, write about their findings in the 28 June online issue of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

In a statement, Sgroi says:

“Most patients with early-stage, ER-positive breast cancer remain cancer-free after five years of tamoxifen treatment, but they remain at risk of recurrence for 15 years or longer after their initial treatment.”

He goes on to explain how he and his colleagues have identified a biomarker that can identify which women will continue to have a higher risk of recurrence after tamoxifen treatment, and who will benefit from additional therapy with letrozole.

The biomarker measures the ratio of gene expression in the genes HOXB13 and IL17BR.

Co-author Paul E. Goss, director of the Breast Cancer Research Program at the MGH Cancer Center, says the finding means about 60% of women with the most common kind of breast cancer will be spared having extra treatment they don’t need. This will also reduce side effects and costs.

“But more importantly, the 40% of patients who are at risk of recurrence can now be identified as needing continued therapy with letrozole, and many will be spared death from breast cancer,” he adds.

However, both Goss and Sgroi note that more studies need to confirm these findings before they can be applied to patients.