Researchers have found a way to preserve gut health in mice that have been given very high doses of chemoradiotherapy. They say if the same works in humans, it could be a huge step towards treatments that eradicate metastatic cancer.

Jian-Guo Geng, associate professor at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, and colleagues, describe their promising findings in a July 31st online issue of Nature.

Metastatic cancers are those that have spread from the primary tumor to other parts of the body. The vast majority of deaths from cancer are due to metastatic cancer.

The researchers believe their findings could eventually lead to a cure for later-staged metastasized cancer.

“People will not die from cancer, if our prediction is true,” says Geng in a statement.

In their background information, the authors note that cancer research has quite rightly concentrated on preventing cancer, detecting it early, and finding ways to target cancer cells without harming healthy cells.

However, once cancer has advanced and spread (metastasized), then treatments tend to involve intensive chemoradiotherapy (a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy) which damages healthy tissue, often with fatal consequences, as Geng explains:

“All tumors from different tissues and organs can be killed by high doses of chemotherapy and radiation, but the current challenge for treating the later-staged metastasized cancer is that you actually kill the patient before you kill the tumor.”

For their investigation, the team pursued a glimmer of hope: the knowledge that if the digestive tract of patients with metastatic cancer remains healthy after intensive chemoradiotherapy, then the chances of survival are hugely improved.

“If you can keep the gut going, you can keep the patient going longer,” says Geng.

In fact, the chances of survival “increase exponentially,” he adds.