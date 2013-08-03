The popular painkiller acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) may cause rare but serious skin reactions, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned.

The analgesic is one of the most commonly and long-used drugs available, sold under numerous brandnames in the US, including Acephen, Actamin, Feverall, Q-Pap, Tactinal, Tempra, Tylenol, Uniserts and Vitapap.

The US drug regulator says that although the reactions are rare, they can include:

Rash

Blisters

Widespread damage to the surface of skin.

The FDA says anyone taking acetaminophen who develops a rash or other skin reaction should “stop taking the product immediately and seek medical attention right away.”

Dr. Sharon Hertz, deputy director of the FDA division responsible for painkillers, says: “This new information is not intended to worry consumers or health care professionals, nor is it meant to encourage them to choose other medications.” She adds, however:

“It is extremely important that people recognize and react quickly to the initial symptoms of these rare but serious side effects, which are potentially fatal.”

Because this warning from the US drug regulator is new, labels on drug packets bought over the counter will presently make no mention of the serious potential adverse skin effects of acetaminophen. The FDA is now working with pharmaceutical firms to update the labeling. Meanwhile, the regulator is already requiring that all prescriptions for the drug mention the new safety information.