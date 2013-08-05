A combination of two new therapies already in clinical trials for the treatment of primary malignant brain tumors may also be effective in the treatment of breast cancer that has spread to the brain, according to US researchers.

The team, from the University of California Los Angeles, demonstrated their new approach, which combines immunotherapy with gene therapy, in mice. They write about their findings in the most recent issue of the journal Clinical Cancer Research.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. The National Cancer Institute estimates that in the US in 2013 some 235,000 new cases of breast cancer will arise, and the disease will claim some 40,000 lives.

The vast majority of deaths from cancer are because of metastasis, where the cancer spreads from the primary site to other parts of the body, such as the brain.

Patients with metastatic brain tumors have a very poor prognosis since most current treatments rely on chemotherapy, and many of the drugs are ineffective because the brain is protected by the blood-brain barrier.

Also, because secondary tumors have a tendency to spring up in several places in the brain, radiation therapy is difficult too.

Study leader and professor of neurosurgery Carol Kruse told the press their research addresses an “unmet need,” adding: