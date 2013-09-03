The US has been called out in the past for having the most obese population. And based on a new report, which estimates that the US will hold the highest population of overweight people in 2022, it looks like tackling obesity will be an important issue over the next decade.

The report, compiled by researchers at GlobalData, was created using data and information from several databases, as well as in-house analysis by industry experts.

Looking specifically at nine major countries (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil and Canada), the report indicates that the current number of obese people in those areas will increase from 167 million in 2012 to 213 million in 2022, putting a strain on health services.

Then focusing on the US, researchers indicate that Americans will most be affected by obesity, with 81 million expected to be overweight and 113 million obese by 2022.

A recent report from July 2013 showed that the US passed the obesity rates crown to Mexico, moving into second place for most obese nation.

Researchers estimate that Brazil will trail the US in 2022, with 64 million overweight and 26 million obese.

According to the report, nearly 2.8 million people worldwide die each year as a result of obesity and the conditions it causes.

Alison Carpenter, an analyst from GlobalData, says:

“The main drivers of the substantial growth in overweight and obesity cases across the nine major markets is due both to an increased adoption of a westernized lifestyle and a high prevalence of obesity risk factors.”

“Unfortunately,” she adds, “it will be difficult for public health organizations and policymakers to aim effective control measures at these populations to contain this growing epidemic.”

Other findings from the report show that in the US, obesity affects women more so than men, and it also affects non-Hispanic black women the most, with Mexican-American women following close behind.