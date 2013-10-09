People who have had surgery to remove pancreatic cancer may benefit from better survival time, without the disease progressing, if they are treated with the drug gemcitabine for 6 months after surgery, a study has shown.

The randomized trial investigated treatment with gemcitabine (a chemotherapy drug marketed in the US under the brand name Gemzar) given in addition to surgery, comparing this with observation alone, and the results are published in the journal JAMA.

The authors conclude that treatment with adjuvant gemcitabine for 6 months “leads to a 24% improvement in overall survival.”

The researchers found a statistically significant improvement in the overall absolute numbers of people surviving 5 years – 20.7% of patients given gemcitabine versus 10.4%, an improvement in absolute survival rate of 10.3% over observation alone.

There was also a slight improvement in the 10-year absolute survival rate, of 4.5%. Of the patients taking gemcitabine, 12.2% lived another 10 years, compared with 7.7% who only received observation.

In their introduction to the study, the authors say:

“Pancreatic cancer is a disease with a poor prognosis, mainly because of the inability to detect the tumor at an early stage, its high potential for early dissemination, and its relatively poor sensitivity to chemotherapy or radiation therapy.”

The authors add that the “overall mortality-to-incidence ratio is almost 98%.” Only a minority of patients have a localized disease that raises the prospect of cure by surgical tumor resection.

Even after complete surgical removal, “the vast majority of the patients relapse within 2 years, leading to a 5-year survival rate of less than 25%.”