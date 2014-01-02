High blood pressure is known as the “silent killer,” as it often has no symptoms. And now, new research suggests that women with high blood pressure are at higher risk than their male counterparts of vascular disease, prompting researchers to recommend different treatments in women.

The study, published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Cardiovascular Disease, was conducted by scientists at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 3 adults in the US have high blood pressure , putting them at risk for two leading causes of death – heart disease and stroke.

But in this latest study, researchers found “significant differences” in the mechanisms that cause high blood pressure in women, compared with men.

“This is the first study to consider sex as an element in the selection of antihypertensive agents or base the choice of a specific drug on the various factors accounting for the elevation in blood pressure,” says Dr. Carlos Ferrario, lead author and professor of surgery at Wake Forest Baptist.

He notes that traditionally, the medical community “thought that high blood pressure was the same for both sexes,” and therefore medical treatment was based on that idea.