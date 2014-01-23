Folic acid is a well-known supplement to many women, particularly those who are or plan to be pregnant. But a new study suggests that taking large amounts of folate – a B vitamin – and its synthetic form, folic acid, might actually increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

Publishing their results in the journal PLoS ONE, the researchers note that the topic of folic acid and its role in cancer has been controversial.

Some studies have suggested the vitamin may protect against cancer. The team cites, for example, several epidemiologic studies that suggest dietary intake and blood levels of folate cut the risk of colorectal cancer.

However, recent studies have begun to suggest high amounts of folic acid could increase breast cancer risks. This latest study is the first to demonstrate how folic acid supplementation may promote growth in mammary tumors.

Dr. Young-In Kim, study author and researcher at St. Michael’s Hospital in Canada, says:

“This is a critically important issue because breast cancer patients and survivors in North America are exposed to high levels of folic acid through folic acid fortification in food and widespread use of vitamin supplements after a cancer diagnosis.”

The researchers note that folate intake has “significantly increased” during the past 10 years as a result of mandatory folic acid fortification in food, which aims to reduce incidence of neural tube defects, such as spina bifida, in newborns.

They add that since 1998, the Canadian and US governments have required food manufacturers to supplement white flour, enriched pasta and cornmeal products with folic acid.