More than 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke every year, resulting in almost 6 million deaths. Now, new research from Imperial College London in the UK finds that iron deficiency could increase a person’s risk of stroke by making the blood sticky.

This is according to a study recently published in the journal PLOS One.

The research team, including Dr. Claire Shovlin, of the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, notes that previous research has shown that iron deficiency could be a risk factor for ischemic stroke – when small blood clots interrupt blood flow to the brain – in adults and children.

To investigate why this is the case, the researchers analyzed the iron levels of 497 patients with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT) – a rare disease than can lead to enlarged blood vessels in the lungs.

The research team explains that healthy blood vessels usually filter out small blood clots before the blood travels to the arteries. But in HHT, the blood vessels can allow small blood clots to make their way to the brain.