Problems with learning, memory, thinking and decision-making could be linked to narrowing of the neck’s carotid artery, according to new research presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 66th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA.

The American Academy of Neurology have previously published research in their journal Neurology that explored using individuals’ stroke risk profile – which includes high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes – to predict whether people would develop memory and thinking problems later in life.

However, this is the first research to specifically link narrowing of the carotid arteries – the two major blood vessels that deliver blood to the brain – to memory and thinking problems.

Most clinical investigation of the carotid arteries relates to when the arteries become blocked by fatty, waxy deposits or “plaque” – which is known to cause stroke or transient ischemic attack.

When these arteries become narrowed, as well as restricting the flow of blood to the brain, little pieces of plaque can also be showered into the brain.

“To date, the focus of diagnosis and management of carotid artery blockages has been prevention of stroke since that was the only harm that these blockages were thought to cause to patients,” says Dr. Brajesh K. Lal, from VA Maryland Health Care System’s Baltimore VA Medical Center and the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.

“These results underscore the importance of assessing the status of memory and thinking in people with carotid artery narrowing,” Dr. Lal adds.