Among men in the US, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers. Though most forms of this disease grow slowly and do not cause any health problems, some treatments can cause serious side effects. Now, a new study suggests that treating older men who have early-stage prostate cancer and other underlying health problems with surgery or radiation could result in adverse outcomes.

The study was led by researchers at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and is published in the journal Cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2010, 196,038 men in the US were diagnosed with prostate cancer and 28,560 men died from it.

The authors from this latest study – led by Timothy Daskivich, a UCLA Robert Wood Johnson fellow – note that an estimated 233,000 new cases of the disease will be diagnosed in the US in 2014, and nearly 30,000 men will die of it.

Additionally, though the reason for this is unclear, incidence rates are about 60% higher in African Americans.

The CDC highlight several different treatment options for men with prostate cancer, which include:

Closely monitoring the prostate cancer with regular tests

Surgery to remove the prostate

Radiation therapy

Hormone therapy to block cancer cells from getting hormones they need to grow

Cryotherapy to freeze and kill cancer cells

Chemotherapy

Biological therapy, which works with the body’s immune system to help fight cancer

High-intensity focused ultrasound, which directs high-energy sound waves at cancer cells to kill them.

However, the researchers say some of the more aggressive therapies, such as surgery or radiation therapy, do not help older early-stage prostate cancer patients live longer.