Chronic kidney disease is estimated to affect around 26 million adults in the US. But new research suggests that patients with the condition can reduce the need for a kidney transplant or dialysis and prolong life, simply by walking more.

The research team, from the China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan, recently published their findings in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD), or chronic renal failure, is defined as a gradual loss of kidney function. As the disease becomes more severe, the kidneys can find it hard to remove waste and excess water from the body. A waste build-up can lead to other health problems, such as high blood pressure, anemia, nerve damage and poor nutritional health.

The final stage of kidney disease is known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or kidney failure. This is when the kidneys stop working completely. At this point, a patient would require dialysis – a form of treatment that replicates some functions of a working kidney – or a kidney transplant to maintain life.

Patients with CKD can often experience fatigue and lack of energy, which, in turn, can reduce their levels of physical activity. In this latest study, the researchers wanted to see whether a simple exercise – walking – could offer benefits to CKD patients.