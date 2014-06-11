PLOS Medicine has simultaneously published two new studies finding that moles – or cutaneous nevi – may be a predictor of breast cancer. The two teams – from the US and France – find that women with a greater number of moles are more at risk of developing breast cancer. Moles are benign skin tumors that occur more frequently in light- than dark-skinned people. Individuals can be born with moles or they may acquire them throughout life. Twin studies have shown that there is a 40-80% genetic influence over the extent to which people develop moles, and childhood sun exposure is also thought to be a contributing factor. Some studies have shown that women with a greater number of moles are more at risk from hormone-influenced conditions such as endometriosis, leiomyoma and thyroid diseases. The number of moles that a person might acquire – as well as melanoma risk – has also been associated with the CDKN2A gene. Inactivation of this gene – which is implicated in cell cycle regulation – is associated with breast cancer.

French researchers find association between number of moles and risk of breast cancer Therefore, the team of French researchers – from the Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM) – decided to investigate whether number of moles is associated with breast cancer risk. To do this, they analyzed data from the E3N Teachers’ Study Cohort in France, which followed 89,902 women for 18 years. The women were asked to report whether they had no, a few, many or very many moles. Women reporting having “very many” moles were found to have a 13% higher risk of breast cancer than women reporting having no moles. However, when the results were adjusted for known breast cancer risk factors, the association was no longer statistically significant. These confounding risk factors – such as benign breast disease or family history of breast cancer – are themselves associated with mole number. In their study, the authors write that “a causal relationship between number of nevi and breast disease risk seems unlikely.” However, the researchers speculate that the same genetic factors could contribute to development of both breast cancer and moles. Alternatively, the researchers suggest that levels of sex hormones may influence both development of moles and breast cancer.