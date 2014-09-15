For patients with advanced small cell lung cancer, chest radiation therapy in combination with conventional treatment may significantly increase long-term survival and reduce recurrence of the disease. This is according to a new study published in The Lancet.

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) accounts for around 10-15% of all lung cancer cases. It is almost always caused by smoking and tends to spread rapidly to other parts of the body, meaning it is often diagnosed in its advanced stages.

According to the research team, led by Ben Slotman, professor of radiation oncology at the VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, standard treatment for SCLC involves chemotherapy followed by prophylactic cranial radiotherapy – radiation to the head and neck to stop the cancer spreading to the brain.

But Prof. Slotman notes that these patients have a poor survival rate – only 5% live 2 years or more. In addition, he says the chance of cancer recurrence and the likelihood of it spreading to other areas of the body remains high among this group.

Chest radiation therapy, also referred to as thoracic radiotherapy, is not usually offered to SCLC patients following chemotherapy, according to the team, as the cancer has already spread outside the thorax.

But the researchers wanted to see how thoracic radiotherapy, in combination with standard treatment for SCLC, would affect patients’ survival and likelihood of cancer recurrence.