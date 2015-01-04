People with high intelligence may be less likely to develop schizophrenia, particularly those who have a genetic susceptibility to the condition. This is according to a new study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry.

The researchers, including first author Dr. Kenneth S. Kendler of the Virginia Commonwealth University, say their findings challenge past studies indicating that people who are intelligent are more likely to be mentally ill.

“If you’re really smart, your genes for schizophrenia don’t have much of a chance of acting,” says Dr. Kendler.

Schizophrenia is a disabling brain disorder that affects around 2.4 million adults in the US. Onset of the condition usually occurs in early adolescence, and it is characterized by hallucinations, delusions, abnormal thoughts and agitated body movements.

The exact causes of schizophrenia are unclear, but scientists have established that the disorder is familial; around 1% of the general population have schizophrenia, but it occurs in around 10% of people who have have a first-degree relative – such as a parent, brother or sister – with the condition.

In this study, Dr. Kendler and colleagues set out to assess the association between IQ and subsequent schizophrenia risk among the general population and those have a genetic predisposition for the disorder.