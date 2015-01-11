In the US, hysterectomy is the second most commonly performed surgery among women after cesarean section; around 1 in 3 will undergo the procedure by the age of 60. But according to a new study, 1 in 5 women in the US may not need to.

Hysterectomy involves the surgical removal all or part of the uterus, and some patients may also have their cervix or ovaries removed. Women who undergo a hysterectomy can no longer have periods or become pregnant.

A hysterectomy may be recommended by a health care professional to treat one of many medical conditions. Around 68% of hysterectomies for benign conditions are done to treat abnormal uterine bleeding, uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

Rates of hysterectomy in the US are falling, with one study reporting a 36.4% reduction in the number of hysterectomies carried out between 2003 and 2010.

Still, more than 400,000 hysterectomies are carried out in the US every year, and the researchers of this latest study – including Dr. Daniel Morgan of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan Medical School – note that concerns about the appropriateness of hysterectomy remain.

Guidelines from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists state that health care professionals should recommend that patients with benign gynecologic disease undergo alternative treatments – such as hormonal therapies and endometrial ablation – before having a hysterectomy.

For their study – published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Dr. Morgan and colleagues set out to analyze the use of such alternative treatments prior to a hysterectomy among women with benign conditions, and whether the pathology following a hysterectomy supported the need for the surgery.