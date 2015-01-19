Researchers have furthered their knowledge of fragile X syndrome – the most common known cause of inherited intellectual disability – thanks to a patient with a mutation in a specific gene exhibiting some of the disorder’s symptoms.

The new insight given by the study could have an impact on the development of treatments for fragile X syndrome.

Usually, fragile X syndrome is caused by the disabling of the fragile X mental retardation (FMR1) gene responsible for creating a protein – fragile X mental retardation protein (FMRP). FMRP is used to regulate electrical signals in the brain.

However, the patient examined in the study had only a single error in this gene and exhibited just two of the primary symptoms of the disorder. As a result, the researchers were able to analyze a hitherto unknown role for the gene.

“This individual case has allowed us to separate two independent functions of the fragile X protein in the brain,” says co-senior author Prof. Vitaly A. Klyachko, associate professor of cell biology and physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO.

“By finding the mutation, even in just one patient, and linking it to a partial set of traits, we have identified a distinct function that this gene is responsible for and that is likely impaired in all people with fragile X.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that around one in 5,000 males are born with fragile X syndrome. The condition can lead to severe intellectual disability, including an inability to communicate. Fragile X syndrome is most likely to affect males as the FMR1 gene is on the X chromosome.

People with fragile X syndrome can also experience anxiety and seizures, along with physical symptoms such as enlarged heads or flat feet. In addition, a third of people with the disorder exhibit symptoms of autism spectrum disorders.