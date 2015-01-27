In a controlled, lab-based study of dozens of people with chronic difficulties getting to sleep, researchers have found a link between insomnia that affects daytime function and hypertension – raised blood pressure, a well-established cardiovascular risk factor.

Share on Pinterest Prof. Vgontzas says that feeling hyperalert or sleepy reduces people’s best function, and stops them feeling well during the day and sleeping well during the night.

The study, which monitored 219 chronic insomniacs and 96 normal sleepers in a dedicated sleep laboratory, is published in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension. The sleep-disordered people were classified with chronic insomnia if they had had difficulty sleeping for at least 6 months.

Completed in a specialist hospital unit in Chengdu, China, the study claims to be the first to investigate a link between high blood pressure – hypertension – and “insomnia with physiological hyperarousal.”

This hyperarousal was defined by long times taken to fall asleep in special monitoring tests. The researchers found:

A higher risk of raised blood pressure in people with insomnia who took longer than 14 minutes to fall asleep during daytime nap tests

The greater this hyperarousal – the longer the time to start napping – the higher the risk of hypertension.

The study authors offer explanations for how higher blood pressure may be resulting from this type of insomnia, describing sufferers as being “hyper” during the daytime. One of the co-authors was Alexandros Vgontzas, professor of sleep research and treatment in the department of psychiatry at Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Hershey, PA. Prof. Vgontzas says:

“Although insomniacs complain of fatigue and tiredness during the day, their problem is that they cannot relax and that they are hyper. “Measures that apply in sleep-deprived normal sleepers – napping, caffeine use, or other stimulants to combat fatigue – do not apply in insomniacs. In fact, excessive caffeine worsens the hyperarousal.”

The researchers say this 24-hour hyperarousal is associated with the “more biologically severe type of insomnia” with “significant cardio-metabolic consequences like hypertension.” They add that less severe forms, meanwhile, typically have psychological factors behind the difficulties with sleep.

Prof. Vgontzas says that feeling hyperalert or sleepy reduces people’s best function, and stops them feeling well during the day and sleeping well during the night.

Insomnia in general is the most prevalent disorder of sleep, according to clinical guidelines from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, with between a third and one half of the adult population showing symptoms of insomnia. The prevalence of insomnia with distress or impairment – general insomnia disorder – is up to 15%.