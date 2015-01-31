Little more than 50 years ago, the world’s first successful kidney transplant took place. Now, more than 16,000 kidney transplants take place each year in the US alone, indicative of just how far organ transplantation has come. Now, researchers have analyzed 25 years of transplant data to determine how many years of life have been saved by the procedure.

The research team, including Dr. Abbas Rana of the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, publishes their findings in JAMA Surgery.

In the US, around 79 people each day receive an organ transplant. Every 10 seconds, a person is added to the waiting list to receive one. Organ transplantation is normally the only effective treatment for end-stage organ failure, meaning people’s lives literally depend on the procedure.

Statistics up to the beginning of December 2012 reveal that of patients who received a heart transplant, almost 70% were alive 5 years later. For patients who received a kidney transplant from a living donor, 92% were alive 5 years after the procedure. With figures like these, it is no wonder Dr. Rana and colleagues hail organ transplantation as the “marvel of modern medicine.”

For their study, however, the team wanted to delve deeper into the survival benefits of organ transplantation in the US. They set out to determine how many years of life the procedure has saved between 1987 and 2012.