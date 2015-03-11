At college, students can come under a lot of pressure to achieve good results, but, unfortunately, a large number may be resorting to risky methods to deal with expectations. A recent literature review reports that 1 in 6 college students misuse stimulant medications prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Share on Pinterest There is a widespread belief that stimulant ADHD medicine can improve academic achievement, despite a lack of any scientific evidence demonstrating its success in people without ADHD.

These common medications, including Ritalin and Adderall, are Schedule II controlled substances, placing them in the same legal bracket as substances such as cocaine and methamphetamine. According to the study, 17% of students are also risking legal trouble as well as health problems.

Study author Kari Benson from the University of South Carolina (USC) first became aware of this drug misuse when studying social impairment in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a sophomore.

“People would ask me if I could get them Adderall or Ritalin,” says Benson. “I realized that this was a pretty prevalent issue on campus, and I wanted to see what I could do about it.”

People with ADHD often have difficulty paying attention and are more hyperactive than their peers. Stimulants can have a calming and focusing effect on people with ADHD and are prescribed for daily use in the form of tablets or capsules. As well improving ADHD symptoms, these stimulants can also improve self-esteem and social interactions.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), there is a growing belief that ADHD medication can improve an individual’s ability to learn. However, despite the drugs promoting wakefulness, no studies have found that they improve learning or thinking ability when taken by people who do not have ADHD.

Results from previous research into collegiate misuse of ADHD drugs have varied. “If you looked at individual studies, the rates of college student misuse were all over the place,” says study author Prof. Kate Flory. “They ranged from 2% to 43%.” As a result, the authors conducted a meta-analysis of data from 30 papers.