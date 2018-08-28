You may wonder how Adderall compares to other drugs used to treat ADHD or narcolepsy.

Adderall vs. Vyvanse

Adderall and Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine) are two medications commonly used to treat ADHD. They’re both stimulants, and they work in a similar way. Despite these similarities, there are some differences between the drugs that might make you prefer one over the other.

Use

Adderall is FDA-approved for treating ADHD and narcolepsy. Vyvanse is approved for treating ADHD and binge eating disorder. Vyvanse is also used off-label to treat narcolepsy. It’s not FDA-approved for this purpose, but there is some scientific evidence that it might help.

Drug forms

Adderall comes in two forms: an immediate-release tablet (Adderall) and an extended-release capsule (Adderall XR).

The Adderall tablet is taken one to three times daily. Adderall XR is taken just once daily.

Vyvanse is available as a delayed-release capsule and a chewable tablet, both of which are taken once daily. The chewable tablet may be a good option for those who have a hard time swallowing pills.

Effectiveness

Both Adderall and Vyvanse are effective for improving symptoms of ADHD. In fact, they’re both considered to be among the first choices of medications for treating ADHD.

Generally, it’s not clear if one of these medications works better than the other. However, individual people may respond better to one over the other.

Adderall typically works more quickly than Vyvanse but doesn’t usually last as long:

Adderall works within 30 minutes and lasts for 5 to 7 hours.

Adderall XR also works within 30 minutes and lasts about 8 to 10 hours.

Vyvanse typically works within 2 hours and lasts for about 10 hours.

Side effects and risks

Because Adderall and Vyvanse are very similar medications, they also have similar side effects and drug interactions.

Both medications can cause psychological and physical dependence and can be misused or abused. However, Vyvanse may be less likely to be misused. This is because Adderall has a more immediate and intense effect when taken, which might be attractive to people who want to misuse it.

Vyvanse, on the other hand, must be broken down by the body before it takes effect.

Costs

The costs of brand-name versions of Adderall and Vyvanse are similar. However, Adderall is also available in a generic form, while Vyvanse is not. The FDA has determined that the patent for Vyvanse is valid until 2023. It will be at least until then before a generic for Vyvanse is available.

Generic drugs are typically less expensive than brand-name drugs. But in some cases, the brand-name drug and the generic version may be available in different forms and strengths.

Adderall vs. Ritalin

Adderall and Ritalin (methylphenidate) are both commonly used to treat ADHD. They’re both stimulant medications and work in a similar way. However, there are some differences that might make you prefer one over the other.

Use

Both Adderall and Ritalin are FDA-approved for treating ADHD and narcolepsy. Also, they’re both used off-label for treating similar conditions, such as depression and anxiety, in combination with other medications.

Drug forms

Adderall comes in two forms: an immediate-release tablet (Adderall) and an extended-release capsule (Adderall XR). The Adderall tablet is taken one to three times daily. Adderall XR is taken just once daily.

Like Adderall, Ritalin also comes in two forms: an immediate-release Ritalin tablet and an extended-release capsule (Ritalin LA). Ritalin tablet is taken two to three times daily, and Ritalin LA is taken once daily.

Generic versions of Ritalin also come in other dosage forms, including a chewable tablet and an oral liquid solution. These forms may be a good option for people who have a hard time swallowing pills.

Effectiveness

Both Adderall and Ritalin are effective for improving symptoms of ADHD. They’re both considered to be among the first choices of medications for treating ADHD.

Generally, it’s not clear if one of these medications works better than the other. However, individual people may respond better to one than the other.

Ritalin tablets may work slightly faster than Adderall. However, Adderall works for a slightly longer period of time than Ritalin:

Adderall typically works within 30 minutes and lasts for 5 to 7 hours.

Ritalin typically works within 20 to 30 minutes and lasts 3 to 6 hours.

Adderall XR usually works within 30 minutes and lasts about 8 to 10 hours.

Ritalin LA usually works within about 2 hours and lasts for 7 to 9 hours.

Side effects and risks

Adderall and Ritalin are very similar medications. They also have similar side effects and drug interactions. Both medications can cause psychological and physical dependence and can be misused or abused.

Costs

The cost of brand-name versions of Adderall and Ritalin are similar. The actual amount you pay will vary depending on your health insurance plan.

Adderall and Ritalin are both available in generic forms. The generic name for Ritalin is methylphenidate. Generic drugs are typically less expensive than brand-name drugs. In some cases, the brand-name drug and the generic version may be available in different forms and strengths.

Adderall vs. Concerta

Adderall and Concerta (methylphenidate extended-release) are medications that are commonly used for ADHD. They are both stimulant medications and work in a similar way. There are some differences that might make you prefer one over the other.

Use

Both Adderall and Concerta are FDA-approved for treating ADHD. Adderall is also approved for narcolepsy, but Concerta is not. Concerta is used off-label to treat narcolepsy.

Drug forms

Adderall comes in two forms: an immediate-release Adderall tablet and an extended-release capsule (Adderall XR). The Adderall tablet is taken one to three times daily. Adderall XR is taken just once daily.

Concerta is only available as an extended-release tablet that’s taken once daily.

Effectiveness

Both Adderall and Concerta are effective for improving symptoms of ADHD. They’re both considered to be among the first choices of medications for treating ADHD.

Generally, it’s not clear if one of these medications works better than the other. However, individual people may respond better to one over the other.

One difference between the drugs is how fast they work and how long they last. Adderall may work slightly faster, but Concerta lasts longer:

Adderall typically works within 30 minutes and lasts for 5 to 7 hours.

Adderall XR usually works within 30 minutes and lasts about 8 to 10 hours.

Concerta usually works within 30 to 60 minutes and lasts for 8 to 12 hours.

Side effects and risks

Adderall and Concerta are very similar medications. They also have similar side effects and drug interactions. Both medications can cause psychological and physical dependence, and can be misused or abused.

Costs

Both Adderall and Concerta are brand-name drugs. They’re also both available in generic forms. Generic drugs are typically less expensive than brand-name drugs. The generic name of Concerta is methylphenidate extended-release.

The brand and generic versions of Concerta appear to be more expensive than Adderall or Adderall XR. The actual amount you pay will vary depending on your health insurance plan.

Adderall vs. modafinil

Adderall and modafinil, a generic drug, are both stimulant medications, but they affect the brain in slightly different ways.

Modafinil increases wakefulness and alertness. Adderall can also stimulate wakefulness and, in people with ADHD, can produce feelings of calm and focus.

Use

Adderall is FDA-approved to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. Modafinil is approved to treat narcolepsy, shift-work sleep disorder, and sleep apnea. Modafinil is used off-label to treat ADHD. This means that it’s not FDA-approved for this purpose, but there is some scientific evidence that it might help.

Drug forms

Adderall comes in two forms: an immediate-release Adderall tablet and an extended-release capsule (Adderall XR). The Adderall tablet is taken one to three times daily. Adderall XR is taken just once daily.

Modafinil is available as a tablet that’s taken once daily.

Effectiveness

Both Adderall and modafinil are effective treatment options for daytime sleepiness in people who have narcolepsy.

Adderall is considered a first-choice medication for treating symptoms of ADHD. Modafinil is used off-label for ADHD and isn’t considered a first-choice medication for this use. It’s not currently recommended for treating ADHD by guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Side effects and risks

Adderall and modafinil are both stimulants and have some similar side effects. However, Adderall is more likely to cause side effects than modafinil.

Both Adderall and modafinil can cause physical and psychological dependence leading to misuse or abuse. However, dependence appears to be more common with Adderall than modafinil. Due to these differences in side effect risk, modafinil is often preferred over Adderall for treating narcolepsy.

Costs

Adderall and modafinil are both available in brand-name and generic versions. The brand name of modafinil is Provigil. The generic versions of medications typically cost less. But in some cases, they may not be available in all strengths or forms as the brand-name drug.

The generic version and the brand-name version (Provigil) of modafinil usually cost more than the brand-name and generic versions of Adderall. The actual amount you pay will vary depending on your health insurance plan.

Adderall vs. Strattera

Adderall and Strattera (atomoxetine) are both commonly used to treat ADHD, but they work differently. Adderall is a stimulant medication that increases norepinephrine and dopamine in the brain and produces calm and focus in people with ADHD.

Strattera also works in the brain but doesn’t have stimulant effects. It works as a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and increases the amount of norepinephrine in parts of the brain. Norepinephrine is a neurotransmitter, a chemical that sends messages between cells.

Use

Adderall is FDA-approved to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. Strattera is only approved to treat ADHD.

Drug forms

Adderall comes in two forms: an immediate-release tablet (Adderall) and an extended-release capsule (Adderall XR). The Adderall tablet is taken one to three times daily. Adderall XR is taken just once daily.

Strattera is available as a capsule that’s taken once or twice daily.

Effectiveness

Both Adderall and Strattera are effective for treating ADHD.

Adderall, a stimulant, is considered a first-choice treatment for ADHD. Stimulants are the best studied and most effective treatments for ADHD.

Strattera, on the other hand, is typically used for those who don’t want to take a stimulant medication or who can’t take stimulants due to side effects or other reasons.

Side effects and risks

Adderall and Strattera have some similar side effects, and some different ones.

Both Adderall and Strattera Adderall Strattera More common side effects stomach upset

loss of appetite

dry mouth headache

trouble sleeping

weight loss fatigue

constipation

drowsiness Serious side effects risk of dependence

potential for misuse or abuse

dangerous heart effects in people with a heart condition suicide risk in children and adolescents

liver injury

Costs

Adderall and Strattera are both available in brand-name and generic versions. The generic name of Strattera is atomoxetine.

Generic drugs usually cost less than the brand-name version. In some cases, the brand-name drug and the generic version may be available in different forms and strengths.

The brand and generic versions of Strattera usually cost more than the brand and generic versions of Adderall. The actual amount you pay will vary depending on your health insurance plan.

Adderall vs. methylphenidate

Adderall and methylphenidate are both commonly used to treat ADHD. They’re both stimulant medications and work in a similar way. There are some differences that might make you prefer one over the other.

Use

Both Adderall and methylphenidate are FDA-approved for treating ADHD and narcolepsy. Both are also used off-label for treating similar conditions, such as depression and anxiety, in combination with other medications.

Drug forms

Adderall comes in two forms: an immediate-release tablet (Adderall) and an extended-release capsule (Adderall XR). The Adderall tablet is taken one to three times daily. Adderall XR is taken just once daily.

Methylphenidate comes in many different forms, including:

immediate-release tablet, taken two to three times daily

extended-release capsule, taken once daily

extended-release tablet, taken once daily

liquid solution, taken two to three times daily

chewable tablet, taken two to three times daily

The chewable and solution forms of methylphenidate may be good options for those who have trouble swallowing pills.

Effectiveness

Both Adderall and methylphenidate are effective for improving symptoms of ADHD. They’re both considered to be among the first choices of medications for treating ADHD.

Generally, it’s not clear if one of these medications works better than the other. However, individual people may respond better to one over the other.

Methylphenidate tablets may work slightly faster than Adderall. However, Adderall works for a slightly longer time than methylphenidate:

Adderall typically works within 30 minutes and lasts for 5 to 7 hours.

Methylphenidate typically works within 20 to 30 minutes and lasts 3 to 6 hours.

Adderall XR usually works within 30 minutes and lasts about 8 to 10 hours.

Extended-release methylphenidate usually works within about 2 hours and lasts for 7 to 9 hours.

Side effects and risks

Adderall and methylphenidate are very similar medications. They also have similar side effects and drug interactions. Both medications can cause psychological and physical dependence and can be misused or abused.

Costs

Adderall is a brand-name medication. It’s also available as a generic. Generic drugs usually cost less than the brand-name version. In some cases, the brand-name drug and the generic version may be available in different forms and strengths.

Methylphenidate is a generic medication. It’s also available in several brand-name forms, such as Ritalin and Concerta.

Brand-name Adderall costs more than generic methylphenidate. However, generic versions of Adderall cost about the same as generic methylphenidate. The exact cost will depend on your insurance.

Making a choice

Deciding which medication to use may come down to which is covered by your insurance, the drug form that you prefer, and how your body responds to the medication.

Picking the best medication is often a matter of trial and error. If the first drug you try doesn’t work well or causes too many side effects, a different medication might work better. Your doctor will guide you through the process of finding the right medication for you.