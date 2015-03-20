A new drug has seen success in halting disease progression in adults with hard-to-treat Hodgkin lymphoma following stem cell transplantation, according to the results of a phase 3 trial.

Hodgkin lymphoma, is a cancer of the white blood cells, called lymphocytes. This year, more than 9,000 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease.

Lead study author Dr. Craig Moskowitz, a professor of medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY, and his team publish their findings in The Lancet.

Hodgkin lymphoma, also referred to as Hodgkin disease, is a cancer of the white blood cells, called lymphocytes. It is the most common type of blood cancer found among individuals aged 15-35, and around 9,050 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year.

The two primary treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma are chemotherapy and radiotherapy. While the majority of patients respond to such treatment, others do not, or the cancer comes back within a few months.

For these hard-to-treat patients, high-dose chemotherapy combined with autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) becomes an option. ASCT involves replacing the stem cells lost from high-dose chemotherapy with the patients’ own healthy stem cells.

However, even after undergoing high-dose chemotherapy and ASCT, around half of patients with hard-to-treat Hodgkin lymphoma do not respond to the treatment or relapse.

For their phase 3 trial, Dr. Moskowitz and colleagues set out to see whether a drug called brentuximab vedotin (BV) – if given to patients immediately after ASCT – could prevent Hodgkin lymphoma progression.

BV is an antibody that sticks to a protein called CD30, which is found on the surface of Hodgkin lymphoma cells. By sticking to this protein, BV has the ability to deliver a strong chemotherapy drug directly to the cancer cells, killing them.