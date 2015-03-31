The proverbial advice to eat an apple a day first appeared in print in 1866. Nearly 150 years later, a medical journal has used the excuse of April Fool’s Day to publish a study that asks – seriously – whether this wisdom really does keep the doctor away. Share on Pinterest The daily apple eaters in the study were more likely to successfully avoid prescription medication use than people who did not eat apples. The study tells us that the “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” aphorism was coined in 1913 but was based on the original form with a different rhyme, some 149 years ago in Wales: “Eat an apple on going to bed and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread,” went the proverb in Pembrokeshire. The University of Michigan School of Nursing researchers in Ann Arbor believe giving such medical proverbs an empirical evaluation “may allow us to profit from the wisdom of our predecessors.” For the study’s measure of keeping the doctor away, Matthew Davis, PhD, and co-authors evaluated an outcome of no more than one visit a year to the doctor as a means of investigating the proverb’s success in daily apple eaters compared with non-apple eaters. So did a daily apple succeed in keeping the doctor away? No, it did not. There was no statistically meaningful difference in visits to the doctor for daily apple eaters in the analysis. But the study did find that an apple a day kept the pharmacist away.

‘Avoiding the use of health care services’ When socio-demographic and health-related characteristics such as education and smoking were taken into account, daily apple eating was not associated with successfully keeping to a maximum of one self-reported doctor visit a year. Of the 8,399 participants who answered a questionnaire to recall their dietary intakes, 9% (753) were apple eaters and the remainder, 7,646, were non-apple eaters. The apple eaters showed higher educational attainment, were more likely to be from a racial or ethnic minority, and were less likely to smoke. The data for the analysis came from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted during 2007-08 and 2009-10. “While the direction of the associations we observed supports the superiority of apple eaters over non-apple eaters at avoiding the use of health care services, these differences largely lacked statistical significance,” say the authors after accounting for the differences in apple-eaters that – beyond the effects of the apple-eating itself – could have explained why they used health care services less.