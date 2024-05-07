Metformin is an oral prescription drug widely used to control blood sugar in type 2 diabetes. Recently, studies have found several other potential health benefits of the drug, including fighting cancer and obesity, and improving the health of people with liver, kidney, and cardiovascular diseases. Now, some experts suggest that it may increase healthy life years, and even extend lifespan. This Special Feature looks at how metformin might boost the health span, and asks whether it truly has potential as an anti-aging treatment. Share on Pinterest Can diabetes drug metformin help prolong longevity? Design by MNT; Image credit: Francis Dean/Getty Images. Type 2 diabetes affects more than 6% of the world’s population — around 462 million people. It occurs when a person stops responding correctly to insulin, the hormone produced by the pancreas that controls blood glucose (sugar) levels. A person with type 2 diabetes will have raised blood glucose, which leads to symptoms including frequent urination, extreme thirst, weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, infection and sores. Without treatment, raised blood glucose can lead to life-threatening health complications . Metformin was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1994 to treat raised blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes. When combined with diet and exercise, it is an effective way of controlling blood sugar levels. People take metformin as an oral tablet. There are two types — immediate release, which are generally taken twice a day, and extended release, which people take once daily. People usually start on a dose of 500 milligrams (mg) a day, up to a maximum of more than 2,000 mg a day if needed to keep blood sugar under control. During treatment with metformin, a person’s clinician will regularly check their blood glucose levels, glycosylated hemoglobin (A1C) levels (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), cholesterol, vitamin B12 levels, and kidney function.

How does metformin work? Metformin belongs to a class of drugs called biguanides , which have been used for more than 70 years for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It works by helping the body respond to insulin, and by decreasing the amount of sugar that the liver produces and that the intestines or stomach absorb. However, the exact mechanisms by which it has these effects are still unclear. Although primarily a treatment for type 2 diabetes, metformin is also used to manage polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that affects up to 20% of women. In PCOS, metformin reduces high insulin levels to help regulate reproductive hormones and relieve symptoms. Studies have suggested that metformin has other health effects. These may include anti-cancer properties, combating obesity, helping protect the cardiovascular and nervous system, and even anti-aging effects. It is these anti-aging effects that have prompted increasing interest and led to a trial being set up by the American Federation for Aging Research. The Targeting Aging with Metformin (TAME) Trial will enroll more than 3,000 individuals aged between 65 and 79 in a series of nationwide, six-year clinical trials at 14 leading research institutions across the United States. The trials will test whether metformin delays development or progression of age-related chronic diseases—such as heart disease, cancer, and dementia.

Could metformin prolong healthy life? With an aging population worldwide, age-related diseases are becoming one of the greatest challenges, and costs, facing health care. Although lifespans have been increasing, health spans have not , with many older adults experiencing multiple chronic diseases. So anything that can prolong the years of healthy life and minimize the time people spend with chronic conditions would benefit both individuals and healthcare systems. Although some factors, such as genetics, are beyond our control, the National Institute on Aging advises the following to help you remain healthy into older age: stay active — regular exercise not only helps you live longer, but helps delay the chronic conditions of old age

follow a healthy diet, including lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins, such as the Mediterranean diet

get a good night’s sleep, aiming for 7–9 hours a night

give up smoking if you are a smoker

avoid or limit alcohol consumption

get regular health screenings. But should taking metformin be added to that list?

Metformin’s anti-aging effects Some studies in animals have suggested that metformin can increase lifespan. In nematode worms , Caenorhabdytis elegans, metformin given at 25, 50 and 100 millimoles (mM) concentration increased mean lifespan by 18%, 36% and 3%. In mice, metformin at 0.1% wet weight in diet starting in middle age increased both lifespan and healthspan, but a higher dose (1% wet weight) was toxic. The effect seen in this study was similar to that of caloric restriction . In another study , metformin increased mean lifespan by 14% in female mice if started at 3 months. When metformin treatment was started later, the effect was much smaller, starting at 9 months increased lifespan by 6%, and at 15 months, there was no increase. The drug also increased reproductive function and delayed tumor development. However, in another study , in fruit flies, Drosopholila melanogaster, researchers found that metformin did not extend lifespan in male or female flies, and was toxic at higher doses. In people, studies have shown that metformin improves age-related diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cognitive issues , which may lead to extended lifespan. David Merrill, MD, PhD, geriatric psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, explained to Medical News Today: “Metformin certainly lessens complications of type 2 diabetes, especially when combined with healthy carb-controlled diet and regular physical exercise. This will help reach the goal of aging without chronic disease or disability.”

Might metformin help you look younger? Tunc Tiryaki, board-certified plastic surgeon, founder of the Tiryaki Clinic in Istanbul and a consultant plastic surgeon at Cadogan Clinic in London, suggested that metformin might have other beneficial effects, too. “Metformin, a widely used medication for managing type 2 diabetes, has shown promising potential beyond glycemic control, possibly extending to facial bone and skin aging. Metformin’s mechanisms, such as stimulating bone formation and reducing resorption, offers the potential for maintaining facial bone density,” he told us. “As facial bones support the skin structure, this could translate to improved facial contours and reduced signs of aging,” he added. “However,“ Tiryaki cautioned, “further studies are required to fully elucidate metformin’s specific effects on facial bone health and its potential as an anti-aging intervention.”