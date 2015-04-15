A team of researchers states that intrauterine exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus is associated with an increased risk of autism spectrum disorders.

Share on Pinterest Gestational diabetes mellitus affects as many as 9.2% of mothers in the US, according to the CDC.

However, the children of mothers who had pre-existing type 2 diabetes did not have an increased risk of developing autism spectrum disorders (ASD), according to the study published in JAMA.

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a condition whereby a mother’s glucose tolerance is impaired with onset or first recognition during pregnancy. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 2007-10, GDM prevalence in the US is as high as 9.2%.

Previous research has identified a number of health risks for children born to mothers with GDM, including significantly larger than average birth weight (fetal macrosomia), low blood sugar levels at birth (neonatal hypoglycemia) and an increased risk of developing impaired glucose tolerance.

Long-term, studies have also suggested that the exposure of fetuses to maternal hyperglycemia – in mothers with pre-existing diabetes and mothers developing GDM – could result in a long-term risk of obesity and other related metabolic disorders.

“Meta-analyses have shown some evidence of a significant association between exposure to maternal diabetes and risk of ASD in offspring,” write the authors. “Less information is available on the association of exposure to maternal GDM […] with risk of ASD.”

For the study, Anny H. Xiang of Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) in Pasadena and colleagues analyzed the prevalence of ASD among 322,323 children born between 1995 and 2009 at KPSC hospitals.

The researchers tracked the children retrospectively from birth until the date of clinical ASD diagnosis, last date of KPSC health plan membership, death date to any cause or December 31st, 2012.