Post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh was believed to suffer from schizophrenia, and musician Kurt Cobain was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The incidence of such conditions among creative individuals has led researchers to speculate there may be a link between creativity and psychiatric illness. Now, a new study finds this link may be partly genetic.

Share on Pinterest Researchers found creative people such as musicians and dancers were up to 25% more likely to carry gene variants linked to bipolar and schizophrenia than non-creative individuals.

First study author Robert Power, of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College, London in the UK, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

Creativity is defined by researchers as “novel approaches requiring cognitive processes that are different from prevailing modes of thought or expression.”

Such approaches are normally adopted by people who have visionary professions or hobbies, such as artists, musicians, actors, dancers and writers. But does creativity increase an individual’s risk of mental illness?

Past research has found that mental illnesses – particularly bipolar disorder – are more common among people with relatives who have creative professions. However, researchers have been unable to identify the mechanisms underlying this association. For their study, Power and colleagues wanted to find out.

“For most psychiatric disorders little is known about the underlying biological pathways that lead to illness,” says Power. “An idea that has gained credibility is that these disorders reflect extremes of the normal spectrum of human behavior, rather than a distinct psychiatric illness.”

“By knowing which healthy behaviors, such as creativity, share their biology with psychiatric illnesses,” he adds, “we gain a better understanding of the thought processes that lead a person to become ill and how the brain might be going wrong.”