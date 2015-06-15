The US Food and Drug Administration have given approval to an implantable brain stimulation device for reducing the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor when medication alone is unable to provide adequate relief.

The new device helps to reduce symptoms of Parkinson's disease and essential tremor by sending low-intensity electrical pulses to electrodes in the brain.

The Brio Neurostimulation System is the second device to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating these disorders and can reduce symptoms such as balance problems, tremors and walking difficulties.

“There are no cures for Parkinson’s disease or essential tremor, but finding better ways to manage symptoms is essential for patients,” says Dr. William Maisel of the FDA. “This new device adds to the array of treatment options to help people living with Parkinson’s and essential tremor enjoy better, more productive lives.”

Around one million people in the US are believed to have Parkinson’s disease, with an estimated 50,000 people newly diagnosed with the progressive nervous system disorder each year.

Parkinson’s disease symptoms are caused by the degeneration of nerve cells that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine, a chemical that helps transmit messages from the brain related to the control and coordination of body movements.

The cause of essential tremor is currently unknown, but the condition leads to involuntary shaking – typically in the hands – that is similar to that caused by Parkinson’s disease. The condition affects several million people in the US, mostly over the age of 40.

Drugs are frequently used to reduce tremors in people with Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, but sometimes medicine is unable to adequately alleviate disruptive symptoms. When this is the case, the new Brio Neurostimulation System could be of use.