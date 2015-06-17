A randomized controlled trial has brought into question the established medical doctrine that appendicitis should be treated by surgical removal, finding that a level of success can alternatively be achieved by use of antibiotics.

Published in the journal JAMA, results in the arm of the study assigned to receive a 10-day course of antibiotics rather than surgery saw a success rate of just under 73% in terms of whether patients treated in this way did after all need surgery within a year of removal of the appendix.

Of the 256 patients available for 1-year follow-up in the antibiotic group, 186 did not require the later appendectomy.

However, compared with surgical treatment, the antibiotic option did not prove to cross a threshold of effectiveness established during the design of the study.

Over a quarter (70) of the patients assigned to antibiotic treatment went on to undergo surgical intervention within a year of initially presenting with appendicitis.

The researchers’ hypothesis was that antibiotic treatment would not be worse than appendectomy. The threshold set – but not met by the results – was that the benefits from avoiding surgery would be worthwhile even if there was up to a 24% failure rate in the antibiotic group. The failure rate found, though, was 27.3%.

The safety of delaying appendectomy to first try antibiotics was, however, shown by a lack of intra-abdominal abscesses or other major complications.