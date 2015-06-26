Head and neck cancers are responsible for the deaths of more than 20,000 people in the US every year, highlighting the need for new prevention and treatment strategies for the cancers. Now, a new study reveals how a compound found in the bark and leaves of the magnolia tree could provide just that.

Researchers say honokiol – a compound found in the bark and leaves of the magnolia tree – may be effective against head and neck cancers.

Researchers from the Birmingham Veteran Affairs Medical Center, AL, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) found the compound – called honokiol – blocked a protein that drives tumor growth in squamous cell head and neck cancers, most commonly caused by tobacco and alcohol use.

Senior study author Dr. Santosh K. Katiyar, of the Comprehensive Cancer Center and the departments of chemistry and dermatology at UAB, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Oncotarget.

The researchers note that honokiol is well known for its medicinal properties. The compound has been used in traditional Chinese and Japanese medicine for the treatment of anxiety and stress for hundreds of years.

In recent years, however, studies have indicated that honokiol also holds some anticancer properties, with researchers finding it prevents or reduces tumor growth in models of breast, skin, prostate and nonsmall cell lung cancers.

For their study, Dr. Katiyar and colleagues set out to see whether the magnolia compound may be effective against head and neck cancers.