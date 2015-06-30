Keeping hydrated is important when exercising, but drinking too much can be hazardous – in some cases even resulting in death. A panel of experts has published new guidelines to avoid fatal overconsumption of fluids, recommending that athletes only drink when they are thirsty.

Too much water or sports drinks can lead to a condition called exercise-associated hyponatremia (EAH), whereby the kidneys are unable to excrete the excess water in the body completely. As a result, the sodium in the body becomes diluted, causing dangerous swelling in cells.

While mild symptoms of EAH include dizziness, nausea and puffiness, in severe cases the condition can lead to confusion, seizures, coma and even death. At present, at least 14 athletes are estimated to have died as a result of EAH.

According to the authors, it is not just athletes engaging in strenuous exercise such as hiking and marathons that are susceptible to the condition. Cases have also been reported among people participating in lawn bowls and yoga.

The new 2015 EAH Consensus Guidelines, published in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, suggest that there is a simple way for athletes to avoid these risks – just follow the natural thirst stimulus when it comes to drinking.

“Using the innate thirst mechanism to guide fluid consumption is a strategy that should limit drinking in excess and developing hyponatremia while providing sufficient fluid to prevent excessive dehydration,” the authors state.

Many experts recommend drinking more water than usual in hot weather to improve the body’s chances of keeping cool and reducing the risk of heat-related illness like heat cramps and heat stroke. Several groups have previously advised against waiting until feeling thirsty before drinking.

However, the authors state that this advice is largely meant for situations where people sweat much more frequently, and that the advice has helped foster the idea that thirst is a poor guide for knowing when to drink.

“Muscle cramps and heat stroke are not related to dehydration,” says panel member Dr. James Winger, an associate professor in the Department of Family Medicine of Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. “You get heat stroke because you’re producing too much heat.”