Mammography for detection of breast cancer does not reduce the number of deaths from the disease and may actually lead to overdiagnosis, according to a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

While mammography was associated with a 16% increase in breast cancer diagnosis, researchers found it was not linked with a reduction in deaths from the disease.

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. Around 231,840 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and around 40,290 will die from the disease.

As with other cancers, early detection of breast cancer is key for successful treatment, and this can be achieved through breast cancer screening. The main tool used for breast cancer screening is mammography, which involves taking an X-ray of each breast, allowing clinicians to see any tissue abnormalities.

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommend that women aged 50-74 have a mammogram every 2 years.

According to the American Cancer Society, death rates from breast cancer have been falling since around 1989, and this is partly attributed to earlier detection as a result of breast cancer screening.

However, study co-author Richard Wilson, of Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, and colleagues note that there is increasing concern that mammography may lead to overdiagnosis by “identifying small, indolent or regressive tumors that would not otherwise become clinically apparent,” which means many women may receive treatment they do not necessarily need.

What is more, although clinical trials have shown mammography is effective for early breast cancer diagnosis, Wilson and colleagues note that most of these trials are decades old. “There are concerns that the benefits and harms may have changed as treatments improved and screening was applied in general practice,” they add.