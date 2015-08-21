In what has been deemed a “breakthrough” in weight-loss management, researchers from the UK’s University of Leicester reveal how a daily dose of the diabetes drug liraglutide could help combat overweight and obesity in people with type 2 diabetes.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say liraglutide could offer effective weight-loss management for overweight or obese patients with type 2 diabetes.

Study author Melanie J. Davies, professor of diabetes medicine at the Leicester Research Centre, and colleagues publish their findings in JAMA.

Obesity is an ongoing global health concern. In the US, almost 35% of adults are obese, and as a result, are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular problems.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, around the globe, approximately 80% of people with type 2 diabetes are overweight or obese. It is recommended that such individuals lose weight – around 5-10% – in order to improve glycemic control, as well as reduce their risk of other health conditions.

However, Prof. Davies notes that patients with type 2 diabetes often face problems when it comes to weight loss.

“Weight loss is especially challenging for individuals with type 2 diabetes, who often experience a reduced response to weight-management pharmacotherapies compared with individuals without diabetes,” she explains.

But could Prof. Davies and colleagues have discovered a way to make weight loss easier for such individuals?