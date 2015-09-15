While numerous studies have hailed mindfulness meditation for its potential benefits for the mind and body, new research suggests it may have a negative impact on memory.

While mindfulness meditation is believed to be beneficial for the mind and body, researchers say the practice may impair the ability to accurately recall memories.

Published in the journal Psychological Science, the study suggests individuals who engage in mindfulness meditation may have less accurate memories than those who do not take part in the practice.

“This is especially interesting given that previous research has primarily focused on the beneficial aspects of mindfulness training and mindfulness-based interventions,” notes first author Brent M. Wilson, of the Department of Psychology at the University of California-San Diego (UCSD).

Mindfulness meditation involves the act of eliminating distracting or negative thoughts, allowing intense awareness of one’s senses and feelings.

Medical News Today have reported on a number of studies citing the benefits of mindfulness meditation. Earlier this year, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine linked the practice with improved sleep quality, while more recent research suggests mindfulness meditation may help people quit smoking.

In this latest study, Wilson and colleagues set out to determine how mindfulness meditation affects an individual’s ability to recall the origin of memories.

The team explains that memories originate from one of two sources: external or internal. External sources represent the memory of a real experience, such as the act of eating an omelet for experience, while internal sources represent the memory of an imagined experience, such as the thought of eating an omelet for breakfast.

“When memories of imagined and real experiences too closely resemble each other, people can have difficulty determining which is which, and this can lead to falsely remembering imagined experiences as actual experiences,” says Wilson.