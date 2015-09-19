Muscle power improves in patients with heart failure when they adopt a diet high in nitrates – found in abundance in beetroot juice – a new study shows.

Share on Pinterest Beet juice brings benefits to people with heart failure, according to new research.

Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, publishing in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure, wanted to know if patients with heart failure could get the kind of benefits athletes find in beet juice.

This study builds on the team’s previous work that suggests using dietary nitrates improves muscle performance in the world of elite sport.

Nitrates are the active ingredient in beet juice, as well as spinach and other leafy vegetables, including arugula and celery.

During exercise, these nitrates are converted into nitric oxide, with various beneficial effects on blood pressure and cardiovascular health. The benefits are most commonly found during aerobic exercise – that is, when breathing is increased to bring more oxygen into the body, for example, in walking, cycling or swimming.

The researchers hypothesized that heart failure patients may benefit in similar ways to athletes, since heart failure is the gradual loss of pumping capacity. When the heart is weak, fatigue and shortness of breath follow, making everyday activity difficult.

Would something as simple as a nitrate supplement or drink bring improvements?

“A lot of the activities of daily living are power-based – getting out of a chair, lifting groceries, climbing stairs. And they have a major impact on quality of life,” says senior study author Dr. Linda R. Peterson, associate professor of medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine.

“We want to help make people more powerful because power is such an important predictor of how well people do, whether they have heart failure, cancer or other conditions, ” Dr. Peterson adds.