In the months after a heart attack, those who stick most closely to their cardiac rehabilitation program are much more likely to be alive years later, a new study has found.

Strict adherence to cardiac rehab guidelines can significantly improve a person's survival chances after a heart attack.

After a person has had a heart attack, their care team routinely offer them cardiac rehabilitation. Rehab programs include advice on exercise, health education, medication, and lifestyle, in particular, quitting smoking, eating a healthful diet, and reducing stress levels.

In the first study to investigate the cumulative effect of sticking to multiple recommendations in cardiac rehab, researchers found significant benefits with every additional goal achieved.

The study identified that people who managed to meet all the recommendations had a mortality rate of up to 43% lower than the least conscientious.

This runs counter to the idea that there may be diminishing returns from cardiac rehab, with no additional improvement in survival once a person achieves a certain level of compliance.

The research appears in the Journal of the American Heart Association.