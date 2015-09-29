Based on the production of health-promoting short-chain fatty acids, a vegan, vegetarian or Mediterranean diet is best for health, according to the results of a new study published in the journal Gut.

Adding to the considerable volume of research that shows that eating a diet high in fiber is good for you, the new study shows a direct link between the amount of fiber-rich foods consumed and the production in the gut of important, health-promoting short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs).

The research authors conclude by saying why a Mediterranean diet is particularly good.

SCFAs are the connection, they say, to health benefits that include reducing the risk of inflammatory disease, diabetes and heart disease.

SCFAs are produced when fiber from dietary plant matter is fermented in the colon. SCFAs include acetate, propionate and butyrate. Butyrate, for example, is the primary energy source for colonic cells, making it vital to colon health. It has anticarcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties.

The Mediterranean diet is high in fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and legumes, compared with an Anglo-Saxon diet that includes a lot of red meat and dairy products.

For their study, the researchers analyzed the diets of 153 adults from around Italy. Over a single week they noted everything the participants ate. They also analyzed stool and urine samples – a way of assessing participants’ gut bacteria and the “chemical fingerprints” of metabolites.

Of the 153 people taking part, 51 of them were omnivores, 51 were vegetarians and 51 were vegans. A Mediterranean diet made up 88% of what vegans ate, 65% of what vegetarians ate and 30% of what omnivores ate.