A single mastectomy may be more beneficial than a double mastectomy for younger women with early-stage, nonhereditary cancer in one breast. This is the finding of a new study recently presented at the 2015 Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons, held in Chicago, IL.

In the US, more and more women with early-stage breast cancer are opting for double mastectomy, or contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (CPM) – the surgical removal of both breasts – in order to reduce future breast cancer risk.

A 2014 study published in JAMA Surgery found rates of double mastectomy increased from 1.9% in 1998 to 11.2% in 2011. Despite this increase, many studies have suggested a double mastectomy does not improve survival for women in the early stages of breast cancer. What is more, researchers claim a double mastectomy raises the risk of postoperative complications.

Study leader Dr. Nicolas Ajkay, assistant professor of surgery at the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Kentucky, notes that one benefit of a double mastectomy, however, is that most women who undergo the procedure no longer require annual breast cancer screening.

Dr. Ajkay and colleagues analyzed the pros and cons of a double mastectomy and a single mastectomy, or unilateral mastectomy – the removal of only the cancerous breast – for early-stage, nonhereditary breast cancer, looking specifically at the long-term costs of each procedure and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

The aim of this research was to help women with early-stage breast cancer and their surgeons make informed decisions about which procedure is best.