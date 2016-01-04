When it comes to the rising rates of obesity, sugar is deemed a key culprit. But high sugar intake may not only lead to weight gain; a new study claims it can increase the risk of breast cancer and hasten spread of the disease to the lungs.

Study coauthor Peiying Yang, PhD, assistant professor of palliative, rehabilitation and integrative medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Cancer Research.

According to the team, previous research has identified a link between dietary sugar intake and risk of breast cancer, with some studies suggesting inflammation may play an important role.

However, Yang notes that no studies had investigated the direct impact of sugar intake on breast cancer development in animal models or looked at the underlying mechanisms of the association in such models.

With this in mind, the team set out to assess how sugar intake influenced breast cancer development in mice that were randomized to various diets, including a sucrose-enriched diet, a fructose-enriched diet and a starch-control diet.

According to the researchers, the amount of sucrose and fructose the mice consumed was comparable to that found in a typical Western diet – characterized by high intake of refined sugars, saturated fat and red meat, and low intake of fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains.