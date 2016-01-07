Many cases of leukemia across the globe may be caused by vitamin D deficiency as a result of low sunlight exposure. This is the conclusion of a new study published in PLOS One.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood cells, most commonly affecting the white blood cells, or leukocytes, that help fight infection.

There were around 352,000 new cases of leukemia diagnosed worldwide in 2012, and last year, more than 54,000 cases of the cancer were diagnosed in the US alone.

While scientists are still unsure of the exact causes of leukemia, genetic and environmental factors are thought to play a role.

A number of studies have shown that vitamin D metabolites in the blood – known as 25-hydroxyvitamin D, or 25(OH)D, which is an indicator of the body’s vitamin D levels – interact with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells. What is more, some studies have identified low vitamin D levels in patients with AML.

While vitamin D is found in some foods, including oily fish, cheese and egg yolks, it is present in small amounts. The body’s best source of vitamin D is sunlight; ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation from the sun penetrates bare skin, inducing vitamin D synthesis.

In this latest study, coauthor Cedric Garland, adjunct professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California-San Diego, and colleagues set out to investigate whether low UVB exposure and low vitamin D levels are associated with leukemia risk.