New research published in Science demonstrates a connection between a mother's immune response to a viral threat and autism-like traits in the offspring of mice. New research investigating the root of autism implicates T helper cells. Despite first being described in 1943, autistic spectrum disorders remain a mysterious affliction. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 68 American children, but the exact mechanisms at fault are still very much up for debate. One avenue of research has shown links between viral infections in the mother during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in the child. A new study, taking a fresh look at the immune response, has identified a subsection of immune cells that appear to cause certain behaviors linked to autism. Dr. Dan Littman and his team of researchers from NYU Langone Medical Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Massachusetts Medical School and the University of Colorado focused their sights on a specific immune response that deals with viral invaders. Dr. Littman says: "To our knowledge, this is the first study to identify a specific population of immune cells that may have a direct role in causing behaviors linked to autism." He also preempts discourse on the potential confusion between his work and the effects of vaccines on autism. He makes it clear that his work looking at the impacts of viruses has "nothing whatsoever to do with vaccines."

The role of T helper cells The molecule that forms the basis for this study is a type of T helper cell called Th17. This warrior of the immune system produces a range of cytokines, one of which is interleukin 17a (IL-17a). T helper cells are major players in the immune orchestra; they release cytokines that amplify the immune response when necessary and help suppress or regulate it to prevent overactivity. In moments of error, they also contribute to autoimmune diseases, where the body’s defenses turn inward. Th17, specifically, appears to be associated with multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. And perhaps now, autism.

Interleukin 17a and autistic mice To test the role of Th17 and IL-17a, the team triggered their production by mimicking a viral invasion in pregnant mice. They then monitored the mouse babies and assessed whether they showed behavioral abnormalities. Ultimately, they found that the resultant offspring showed distinct autism-like traits. The researchers noted that the Th17 babies could not tell the difference between other mouse pups and a toy mouse, spending equal time with both. “Normal” mouse pups preferentially spend time with real mice, rather than toys. Th17 offspring had measurably different vocalizations when crying to their mothers, and, when marbles were left in their cages, the Th17 pups buried them one after the other in an orderly, compulsive fashion.