With the Super Bowl upon us once again and Will Smith’s new film “Concussion” receiving critical acclaim, head injury is a hot topic. Results from a new study, examining repeated head injuries, reiterate how vital it is to rest after a concussion.

In short, a concussion is an impact that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth.

This sudden movement forces the brain to bounce or twist within the skull. The unnatural motion causes chemical changes in the brain and damage to brain cells.

Concussions are often referred to as “mild” brain injuries because they are not life-threatening. However, they are more serious than the name suggests; the ramifications can be life-changing if they are not treated appropriately.

After a concussion, doctors routinely advise that several days of rest are in order. This solid advice is not necessarily heeded by people who are eager to get back to the action.

Recent research conducted at Georgetown University Medical Center has shown just how important resting after a head injury truly is.

The first-of-its-kind study, published in the American Journal of Pathology, investigated the impact of repeated but extremely mild head trauma; the type of injury that might be picked up playing sports, in the military or during domestic abuse.

The team, led by Mark P. Burns, assistant professor of neuroscience, found that if mice are given only 1 day to recover from a mild concussion, the damage accumulates gradually, and neural impairment can still be seen a year down the line. But, total recovery is seen in the brain if appropriate rest is given.

Burns says: