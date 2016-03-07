Yogurt may have a beneficial effect on women’s blood pressure, especially when part of a healthy diet.

The study shows that women who consumed five or more servings of yogurt a week – especially as part of a healthy diet – had a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.

This was the conclusion of a study recently presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA’s) Epidemiology/Lifestyle 2016 Scientific Sessions in Phoenix, AZ.

The researchers found that women who consumed five or more servings of yogurt a week had a lower risk of developing high blood pressure than similar women who hardly ever ate yogurt.

According to the AHA, high blood pressure – defined as higher than 140/90 mm/Hg – is potentially dangerous because it strains the heart, hardens arteries and raises the risk of brain hemorrhage and kidney problems.

If not controlled, high blood pressure can result in heart and kidney disease, stroke and blindness.

Previous studies have already shown that dairy products can reduce the risk of high blood pressure in at-risk adults, say the researchers, but few long-term studies have looked at the independent effect of yogurt alone.

“I believe that this is the largest study of its kind to date to evaluate the specific effects of yogurt on blood pressure,” says lead author Justin Buendia, a PhD candidate at Boston University School of Medicine, MA.

For the study – which was funded by the National Dairy Council – Buendia and his colleagues used data from the first and second cohorts (NHS and NHS II) of the Nurses’ Health Study, where the participants were mainly women aged 25-55, and also from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS), where the participants were mostly men.

Over 18-30 years of follow-up, 75,609 of the participants developed high blood pressure.