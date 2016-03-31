Fasting during sleep for more than 13 hours a night may offer protection against recurrence of illness among women with early stage breast cancer, say findings published online in JAMA Oncology.

When we eat, as well as what we eat, may help prevent recurrence of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the number one cause of cancer death among women in developing countries and the second most common cause of cancer death in developed countries.

In the US, 224,147 women and 2,125 men received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2012, and 41,150 women and 405 men died from breast cancer.

Much attention has focused on the positive effects of a healthy diet on breast cancer outcomes. However, the results of research into which foods or food groups and which dietary patterns can help have been mixed.

Recently, a new theory suggested that timing also matters, and that when we eat has an impact on metabolic health and cancer.

Previous mouse studies have shown that rodents who consumed a high-fat diet but repeatedly fasted for at least 16 hours experienced protection against abnormal glucose metabolism, inflammation and weight gain. All of these factors have been linked to poor cancer outcomes.

Ruth E. Patterson, PhD, of the University of California-San Diego, and colleagues have been looking at the potential effects of nightly fasting on breast cancer prognosis.