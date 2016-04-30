By analyzing more than 1,000 human stool samples, researchers from Belgium have uncovered a number of diet and lifestyle factors that influence the composition of gut microbiota, with intake of beer and chocolate among those identified. Share on Pinterest Beer intake was identified as a key factor that influences gut microbiota composition. Study leader Prof. Jeroen Raes, of the University of Leuven (KU Leuven) in Belgium, and his team say their findings may better inform future studies investigating how the gut microbiome – the population of microbes that live in the intestine – affects human disease. The results – recently published in the journal Science – come from the Flemish Gut Flora Project, which the team says is one of the largest population-wide studies to assess the variation of gut microbiota among healthy individuals. The gut microbiome consists of tens of trillions of microorganisms, including at least 1,000 bacterial species, and can weigh up to 2 kg. While around one third of gut microbiota is common to the majority of people, around two thirds are specific to each individual. As such, researchers are interested in how the gut microbiome may impact human health.

69 factors identified that affect the gut microbiome For their study, Prof. Raes and colleagues analyzed the stool samples of more than 1,000 healthy individuals from Belgium who were part of the Flemish Gut Flora Project. Through their analysis, the team identified 69 factors that are linked to the diversity or composition of gut microbiota, many of which are associated with transit time – how long it takes for food to move from the mouth to the end of the intestine – diet, medication use, gender, age, and overall health. The researchers then combined their results with those of other analyses across the globe, from which they identified 14 bacterial species that make up the microbiota present in the intestine of each and every person. Prof. Raes notes that most studies have focused on how the diversity of gut microbiota influences the development of specific diseases. “However, analyzing the ‘average’ gut flora is essential for developing gut bacteria-based diagnostics and drugs,” he says. “You need to understand what’s normal before you can understand and treat disease.”