For the first time, a new study suggests patients with multiple sclerosis who use the drug mitoxantrone may be at greater risk for colorectal cancer. The study suggests MS patients who use mitoxantrone are 10 times more likely to develop colorectal cancer. Furthermore, the study – published in the journal Neurology – supports previous research that suggests the drug raises the risk of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Mitoxantrone – brand name Novantrone – is a drug approved for the reduction of disease relapses among patients with aggressive multiple sclerosis (MS) who do not respond to other therapies. The drug works by suppressing the immune system, reducing the activity of T cells, B cells, and macrophages that are believed to promote the attack on myelin – the protective coating that surrounds nerves. However, Dr. Mathias Buttmann, of the University of Würzburg, Germany, and colleagues note that the use of mitoxantrone for MS is limited, primarily because previous research has suggested the drug raises the risk of heart problems and AML. For this latest study, the team further investigated the association between mitoxantrone and cancer.

Colorectal cancer rate three times greater with mitoxantrone use Using medical records of patients treated at a German hospital-based MS center between 1994-2007, the researchers identified 676 individuals with MS who were treated with mitoxantrone. Over a median follow-up period of 8.7 years, 37 – 5.5 percent – of the patients developed cancer after using mitoxantrone, including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and AML. On comparing cancer incidence among these patients with the general population of Germany, the researchers found that patients with MS treated with mitoxantrone were at 10 times greater risk of AML. The rate of colorectal cancer was found to be three times higher among mitoxantrone-treated patients than the general population – an association that had not been identified previously. The rate of breast cancer and other cancer types was no higher for patients treated with mitoxantrone than the general population, the researchers report.