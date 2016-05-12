For the first time, a new study suggests patients with multiple sclerosis who use the drug mitoxantrone may be at greater risk for colorectal cancer.

Share on Pinterest The study suggests MS patients who use mitoxantrone are 10 times more likely to develop colorectal cancer.

Furthermore, the study – published in the journal Neurology – supports previous research that suggests the drug raises the risk of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Mitoxantrone – brand name Novantrone – is a drug approved for the reduction of disease relapses among patients with aggressive multiple sclerosis (MS) who do not respond to other therapies.

The drug works by suppressing the immune system, reducing the activity of T cells, B cells, and macrophages that are believed to promote the attack on myelin – the protective coating that surrounds nerves.

However, Dr. Mathias Buttmann, of the University of Würzburg, Germany, and colleagues note that the use of mitoxantrone for MS is limited, primarily because previous research has suggested the drug raises the risk of heart problems and AML.

For this latest study, the team further investigated the association between mitoxantrone and cancer.