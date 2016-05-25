Acupuncture treatments may reduce the frequency of symptoms during menopause. This was the conclusion of a study that found, compared with menopausal women who did not receive the treatment, hot flashes and night sweats reduced by over a third in menopausal women who received acupuncture. This benefit lasted for at least 6 months.

The study, from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, is published in the journal Menopause.

Lead author Nancy Avis, professor of public health sciences, says:

“Although acupuncture does not work for every woman, our study showed that, on average, acupuncture effectively reduced the frequency of hot flashes and results were maintained for 6 months after the treatments stopped.”

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese medicine technique where a practitioner stimulates specific points on the body – usually by inserting thin needles through the skin.

Some studies have suggested acupuncture may help ease some types of chronic pain.

Relatively few complications from using acupuncture have been reported. Still, they can arise from use of non-sterile needles and improper delivery of treatments.

Menopause is when a woman’s menstrual periods stop and she is no longer able to conceive naturally. The periods can diminish gradually, or they can stop suddenly.

As a result of the hormonal changes that occur during menopause, many women experience symptoms such as hot flashes – sudden feelings of heat in the upper part or all of the body. When they occur at night, hot flashes (also known as hot flushes) are called night sweats.

In the United States, the average age when women have their last period is 51 years. However, some women have their last period in their forties, and some have it later, in their fifties.