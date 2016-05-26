Researchers investigating a severe type of brain cancer – glioblastoma multiforme – have identified eight genes that predict how long a patient will survive following diagnosis. The genes, which are linked to the immune system, could help clinicians determine the best course of treatment in the future.

Gliomas are a type of tumor that starts in the glial cells of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Glia are the support cells of the nervous system, providing physical support and insulation to neurons.

Glioblastoma multiforme, also known as grade 4 astrocytoma, is the most common and aggressive form of glioma.

For this subtype of cancer, patients rarely survive much longer than a year from diagnosis. Even when surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy are used, prognosis is poor.

Glioblastoma multiforme does not respond well to current treatments. There are a number of reasons for this resistance to interventions, these include the difficulty of getting drugs to the tumor site due to disrupted blood supply and a build up of fluid in the area.

The tumors associated with glioblastoma multiforme grow particularly quickly and migrate easily into neighboring sections of brain tissue.

Because of the tumor’s position in the brain, even when surgery is performed, it is virtually impossible to remove all of the cancerous tissue, making relapse inevitable. This cancer type accounts for more than half of all brain tumors and affects an estimated 2-3 people per 100,000.