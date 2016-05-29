As we dust off our barbecues in preparation for Memorial Day weekend, researchers offer a word of caution: check your food before eating – it may be tainted with wire bristles from grill-cleaning brushes. If swallowed, they can cause severe injury.

A new study published in the journal Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery estimates that between 2002-2014, more than 1,600 emergency department visits occurred as a result of wire-bristle brush injuries.

While wire grill brushes may be an effective cleaning tool prior to or following a cookout, the bristles can easily fall off and make their way into people’s food.

If ingested, these little strands of metal can cause some serious injuries to the mouth, throat, and gastrointestinal region.

“One little bristle unrecognized could get lodged in various areas of the body, whether in the throat, tonsil, or neck region,” explains study co-author Dr. David Chang, of the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

He notes that if the bristle passes through these regions without getting stuck, it may become embedded in the esophagus, stomach, or intestine.

“The biggest worry is that it will lodge into those areas and get stuck in the wall of the intestine. The bristles could migrate out of the intestine and cause further internal damage.”