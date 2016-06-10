Women with lupus are at significantly greater risk for cervical cancer than those in the general population, concludes a new study led by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say SLE may double women’s risk of cervical dysplasia or invasive cervical cancer.

Lead researcher Dr. Hjalmar Wadström, of the Department of Medicine Solna at Karolinska, and colleagues recently presented their findings at the European League Against Rheumatism Annual Congress (EULAR 2016), held this week in London, United Kingdom.

When talking about lupus, the majority of people are referring to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which is the most common form of the condition.

SLE is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the body’s tissues and organs, including the skin, joints, brain, kidneys, and blood vessels.

According to the Lupus Research Institute, SLE is estimated to affect more than 1.5 million people in the United States, of whom more than 90 percent are women aged 15-44.

While symptoms of SLE vary, they may include pain or swelling in the joints, skin rashes or sores, sun sensitivity, muscle pain, fever, fatigue, and mouth ulcers.

Among young women, SLE is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and stroke.

Previous studies have also suggested the autoimmune disease may increase women’s risk of cervical cancer, though Dr. Wadström and colleagues note that such evidence has been conflicting.