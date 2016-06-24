Researchers from the United Kingdom may have made a breakthrough in cancer treatment, after discovering an unusual mechanism by which cancer cells spread and survive in the body.

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers reveal how two molecules join forces to help cancer cells survive as they metastasize.

Metastasis is the process by which cancer cells break away from the primary tumor and spread to other parts of the body through the bloodstream or lymph system.

Once cancer has spread, the disease becomes much more challenging to treat. Chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiotherapy, and other treatments can yield success for some metastatic cancers, but for most, the prognosis is poor.

As an example, the 5-year relative survival rate for women with localized breast cancer – cancer that has not metastasized – is 61 percent. This falls to just 6 percent for women whose breast cancer has spread to other parts of the body, such as nearby lymph nodes, the lungs, or bones.

As such, researchers are working hard to find ways to prevent cancer from spreading in the first place – and this latest study shows promise for a treatment that does just that.